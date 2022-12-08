Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBAXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 62 to CHF 63 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 58 to CHF 59 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 62 to CHF 64 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

JBAXY opened at $11.47 on Friday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

