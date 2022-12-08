Just Group (LON:JUST) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 76.75 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 77.05 ($0.94). 951,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,364,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.95).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.28) to GBX 90 ($1.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 121 ($1.48) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.89) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Just Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 111.50 ($1.36).

Get Just Group alerts:

Just Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of £779.95 million and a PE ratio of -22.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 65.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.47.

About Just Group

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.