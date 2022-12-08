Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stake Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Kelly Services were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KELYA. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 114.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,347 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KELYA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ KELYA traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $15.74. 4,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,197. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $597.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.01%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

