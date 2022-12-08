Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $436.78

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 436.78 ($5.33) and traded as high as GBX 437.88 ($5.34). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 427.50 ($5.21), with a volume of 36,618 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 810 ($9.88) to GBX 710 ($8.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

Kenmare Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 420.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 436.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £406.34 million and a P/E ratio of 371.68.

Insider Activity at Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

In other news, insider Tom Hickey acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.88) per share, for a total transaction of £160,000 ($195,098.16).

(Get Rating)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.