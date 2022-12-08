KeyCorp Trims Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Target Price to $21.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.95% from the company’s previous close.

CRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

CRK opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19.

Insider Activity at Comstock Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

In related news, CEO M Jay Allison bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,690,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,970,853.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Comstock Resources news, CEO M Jay Allison acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,690,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,970,853.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $145,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,887.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,680. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Further Reading

