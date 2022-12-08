Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Ingrid A. Estrada Sells 3,500 Shares

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total value of $614,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,619,003.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE KEYS traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.05. 947,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,430. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.63 and its 200-day moving average is $158.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,741,000 after purchasing an additional 983,521 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,028,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,386,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $191,068,000 after purchasing an additional 501,149 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17,300.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 482,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,874,000 after purchasing an additional 479,392 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,362,000 after purchasing an additional 449,957 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

