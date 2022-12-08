Kiaro (CVE:KO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Kiaro Holdings Corp. (CVE:KO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 14213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Kiaro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$402,240.00 and a PE ratio of -0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02.

About Kiaro

Kiaro Holdings Corp. owns and operates cannabis retail stores in Canada. It operates through three segments: Retail Cannabis Stores, Wholesale Cannabis Business, and eCommerce. The company offers cannabis and cannabis related products. The company also operates an eCommerce platform that offers consumption accessories in Canada, the United States, and Australia; and engages in the wholesale of cannabis products to other licensed retailers in Saskatchewan.

