Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.38.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE KMI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.04. 11,110,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,435,020. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 63.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.