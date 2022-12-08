KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.08.

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,224,674,000 after buying an additional 3,851,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,437,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,089,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,385 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,398,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.16, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $78.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

