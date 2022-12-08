KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.25

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and traded as high as $11.51. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 51,489 shares changing hands.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 13.8% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 701,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 84,872 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 13.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 465,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 56,862 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 15.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 46,176 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 242,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at about $2,339,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

