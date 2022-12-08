KlayUniverse (KUT) Price Reaches $0.0681 on Major Exchanges

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, KlayUniverse has traded down 33.8% against the dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $2,022.66 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for $0.0681 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $943.25 or 0.05557627 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00514190 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,261.49 or 0.30734635 BTC.

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.07413623 USD and is up 7.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,132.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

