KlayUniverse (KUT) Trading Down 24.5% Over Last 7 Days

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. During the last week, KlayUniverse has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $2,322.86 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.06922381 USD and is down -7.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,778.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

