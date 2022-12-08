Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.27.

KSS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.48. 43,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,872,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Kohl’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

