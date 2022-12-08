Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.19

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and traded as high as $22.65. Komatsu shares last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 73,064 shares traded.

KMTUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

