Kopp Family Office LLC Purchases 6,833 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Kopp Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Jamf comprises about 10.8% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kopp Family Office LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $15,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkwood LLC grew its position in Jamf by 196.2% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 57,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,265 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JAMF. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Insider Activity

Jamf Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 89,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $1,818,502.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,386,657.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Shares of BATS:JAMF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 231,502 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

