Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Korn Ferry also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.88-1.00 EPS.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

NYSE:KFY traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.91. 12,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average of $57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $78.49.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

