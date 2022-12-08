Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Korn Ferry also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.88-1.00 EPS.
Korn Ferry Stock Performance
NYSE:KFY traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.91. 12,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average of $57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $78.49.
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.
Korn Ferry Company Profile
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.