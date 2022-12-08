Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $71.34

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.34 and traded as high as $74.45. Kubota shares last traded at $73.03, with a volume of 52,348 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

