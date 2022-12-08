KuCoin Token Price Tops $6.58 on Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 8th. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for $6.58 or 0.00038196 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $647.31 million and $755,489.16 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $945.63 or 0.05500572 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00510111 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,248.04 or 0.30490837 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

