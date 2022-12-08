Kujira (KUJI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $57.94 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00003457 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kujira has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. Kujira has a market cap of $57.94 million and approximately $324,326.86 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kujira Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 97,322,104 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.62035172 USD and is down -6.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $270,732.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

