KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
KVH Industries Stock Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ KVHI traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,325. The company has a market capitalization of $200.67 million, a PE ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $11.88.
KVH Industries Company Profile
KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.
