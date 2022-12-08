KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ KVHI traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,325. The company has a market capitalization of $200.67 million, a PE ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $11.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in KVH Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 149.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 22,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

