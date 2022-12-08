KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Shares Down 0.3%

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating) was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €64.90 ($68.32) and last traded at €66.40 ($69.89). Approximately 8,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €66.60 ($70.11).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($76.84) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €60.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €60.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.79.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seeds for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

