Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.05

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 9159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
Landstar Trading Up 9.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05.
About Landstar
LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landstar (LDSR)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.