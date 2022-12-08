Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. The stock traded as high as $49.59 and last traded at $49.08, with a volume of 86459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.13.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LVS. Citigroup upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $269,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $15,438,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

