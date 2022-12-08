Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

LGI opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32.

Institutional Trading of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 67.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

