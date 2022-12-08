Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance
LGI opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32.
Institutional Trading of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (LGI)
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.