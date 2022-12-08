Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 51,210 shares.The stock last traded at $10.05 and had previously closed at $10.05.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

Institutional Trading of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGAC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

