Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.87

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and traded as low as $19.70. Leatt shares last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 1,817 shares traded.

Leatt Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $115.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63.

About Leatt

(Get Rating)

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.