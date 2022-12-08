LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Rating) were up 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 18,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 57,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

LexaGene Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$29.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88.

About LexaGene

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

