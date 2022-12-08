LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

StockNews.com started coverage on LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $164.90 on Thursday. LHC Group has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $169.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.78 and its 200 day moving average is $163.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.44, a PEG ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.44.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.31). LHC Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $576.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 61.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after buying an additional 24,122 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,156,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 95,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

