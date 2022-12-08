Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Liberty Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $18.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,113.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,623. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,633,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,951,000 after acquiring an additional 609,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,223,000 after acquiring an additional 558,921 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,399,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,002,000 after acquiring an additional 94,987 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,240,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,209,000 after acquiring an additional 215,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,093,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,118,000 after acquiring an additional 158,253 shares during the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

