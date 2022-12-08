Lido DAO (LDO) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00006084 BTC on exchanges. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $843.67 million and approximately $11.18 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lido DAO has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 804,329,203 tokens. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

