Linamar (TSE:LNR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.09

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$59.09 and traded as high as C$65.82. Linamar shares last traded at C$63.90, with a volume of 116,502 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LNR shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on Linamar from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linamar from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 10.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18.

In related news, insider Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$66.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,381,063.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,667,442.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 797,206 shares of company stock valued at $49,583,642.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

