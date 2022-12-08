Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Shares of LQDT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.01. 3,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,117. The company has a market cap of $534.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $25.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LQDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liquidity Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 5,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $104,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,418,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,525,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 5,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $104,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,418,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,525,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 15,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $276,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,402,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,249,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,744. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,393,000 after acquiring an additional 137,083 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 77,159 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

