LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down to $6.88

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.88, but opened at $6.60. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 36 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of LiveWire Group in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.70 price target on the stock.
LiveWire Group Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19.
About LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
