Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:REGN traded up $8.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $773.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,694. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $737.46 and a 200 day moving average of $662.92. The company has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $769.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,965 shares of company stock valued at $23,241,958. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
