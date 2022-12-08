Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $10.88 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $278.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.47.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $285.51. 16,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,098. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $209.00 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $152.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

