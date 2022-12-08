Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 1,050 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Stryker by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 532.4% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 1.9 %

SYK stock traded up $4.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.76. 17,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,917. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.42 and its 200 day moving average is $214.89. The firm has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.56.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.