Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Applied Materials by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Applied Materials by 228.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.34. 63,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,330,946. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

