Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,000 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,641,000 after acquiring an additional 432,244 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,410,000 after purchasing an additional 586,997 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,570,000 after purchasing an additional 932,873 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,834. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.35. 30,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $90.27 and a one year high of $162.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

