Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.4% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,627,000 after buying an additional 1,822,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,513,000 after acquiring an additional 214,082 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.45. 103,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,803,948. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.97 and a 12-month high of $110.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.92%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

