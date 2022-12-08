Locus Chain (LOCUS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $922,574.11

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $52.43 million and approximately $922,574.11 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

