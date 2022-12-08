Loopring One Day Volume Tops $23.50 Million (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 7th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $318.40 million and approximately $23.50 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loopring has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Loopring token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loopring Profile

Loopring launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

Loopring Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

