Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.29% of Lululemon Athletica worth $99,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $372.06. 35,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,427. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $436.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.08.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.08.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

