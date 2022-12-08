Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.87-$9.97 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ LULU traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $374.51. 3,179,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,848. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.08. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $427.47.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $333.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $410.08.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

