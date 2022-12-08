Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.25 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $107.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.23.

Shares of LITE opened at $51.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.56. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $51.68 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Lumentum by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lumentum by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

