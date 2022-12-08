MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Price Reaches $0.0955 on Top Exchanges

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $43.24 million and $6,894.65 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0955 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

