MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Gap Up to $28.08

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.08, but opened at $29.77. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 8,562 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MakeMyTrip from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 6.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Articles

