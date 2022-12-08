Maker Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $607.24 million and approximately $22.47 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be bought for $621.13 or 0.03614514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $940.20 or 0.05466479 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00508108 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,221.55 or 0.30371102 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.