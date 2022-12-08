Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.09

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 15100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Marlin Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at $344,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marlin Technology Company Profile

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

