Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,380 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 1.5% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $65,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. DSC Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.2% during the second quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,294,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.73.

Shares of MMC opened at $171.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

