Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.38 and last traded at $33.38. Approximately 817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 20,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

Marui Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

About Marui Group

(Get Rating)

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the rental and the management of commercial property, purchasing and sale of clothes and accessories, space production, advertising, fashion distribution, general building management, etc.; and provision of credit card services, cash advance services, rent guarantee services, information system services, real estate rental, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.